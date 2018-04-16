Sheep let out

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
ABOUT 100 sheep escaped from a field after criminals damaged a boundary fence.
The wire fence was cut and rolled back to allow a vehicle on to the Wormsley Estate, near Northend, on the evening of April 1.
The livestock escaped through the gap and were seen roaming around the village the following morning.
16 April 2018
