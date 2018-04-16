Monday, 16 April 2018

Sheep let out

ABOUT 100 sheep escaped from a field after criminals damaged a boundary fence.

The wire fence was cut and rolled back to allow a vehicle on to the Wormsley Estate, near Northend, on the evening of April 1.

The livestock escaped through the gap and were seen roaming around the village the following morning.

