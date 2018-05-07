Cricketers attempt to break odd records in aid of charity

CRICKETERS in Turville Park will attempt to break a series of world records as well as raise money for charity on Sunday.

A special 20/20 match has been organised by Sam Beardall, who has played for the club since he was 17.

It will begin with an attempt to break the record for the longest run-up, which currently stands at 3km, with the bowler running 4km in order to bowl the first ball of the day.

After the match against a team from London, cricketers, club members and villagers can have a go at breaking a number of other records including most catches between a pair in a minute, fastest time to get dressed in full batting gear, fastest to fit a batting grip and most stumps hit.

Mr Beardall, 34, who lives in London and works as a technology project manager, wants to raise £1,000 for Chance UK. The charity delivers an early intervention mentoring programme that supports vulnerable children with behavioural and emotional difficulties at risk of educational exclusion in London and other UK cities. The programme encourages children to develop life skills and improves their self-esteem and confidence.

Mr Beardal said: “I was a mentor with Chance UK in 2014 and saw first-hand the amazing work and support that the charity provides.

“It was an incredible experience of which I am both hugely proud and extremely grateful for, and I’d love to see more people getting involved. They match mentors to children that have been identified of at risk of falling into criminal or antisocial behaviours. For 2014 I spent every Saturday morning with the same child. Some of it is very simple stuff like sitting in a café playing a few games and talking, or going on trips. It was hugely rewarding.”

The match will begin at 11am and most of the record attempts will take place when it finishes at about 3pm. There will be a barbecue and beer and the club will be asking for donations to the charity with a bucket collection.

Mr Beardall added: “I’m super-excited as the weather’s forecast to be nice and it’s a relaxed cricket club. It will be an enjoyable day and we’ll try to raise some money for a good cause at the same time.”

To donate, visit www.just

giving.com/fundraising/

cricketworldrecords