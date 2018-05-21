Hunt in fine form

JAMES Hunt top scored with 116 as hosts TURVILLE PARK eased to a comfortable win at home to a below strength HENLEY ASTROS side on Sunday.

Henley Astros battled away manfully during Turville’s imposing 254-3 off 39 overs, with Hughes proving the pick of the bowlers, returning 2-37.

The Astros reply never got going against a youthful Turville attack, highlighted by wickets from teenagers Charles Henry (2-8) and Will Hammersley (2-8) and pre-teen leg-spinner Charlie Hunt (2-3) as they ended their innings on 48-8.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, run out 93 J Hunt, b Hughes 116 C Beardall, c & b Hughes 21 T Wade, not out 10 W Hammersley, not out 1 Extras 15 — TOTAL (3 wkts) 254

HENLEY ASTROS