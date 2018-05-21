Hunt in fine form

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
JAMES Hunt top scored with 116 as hosts TURVILLE PARK eased to a comfortable win at home to a below strength HENLEY ASTROS side on Sunday.
Henley Astros battled away manfully during Turville’s imposing 254-3 off 39 overs, with Hughes proving the pick of the bowlers, returning 2-37.
The Astros reply never got going against a youthful Turville attack, highlighted by wickets from teenagers Charles Henry (2-8) and Will Hammersley (2-8) and pre-teen leg-spinner Charlie Hunt (2-3) as they ended their innings on 48-8.
TURVILLE PARK
|
S Beardall, run out
|
93
|
J Hunt, b Hughes
|
116
|
C Beardall, c & b Hughes
|
21
|
T Wade, not out
|
10
|
W Hammersley, not out
|
1
|
Extras
|
15
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
254
HENLEY ASTROS
|
D Austin, run out
|
2
|
S Heaver, c S Beardall, b C Henry
|
15
|
R Cox, b White
|
16
|
J Baker, b C Henry
|
1
|
T Barrass, lbw, b C Hunt
|
1
|
I Rechner, c Briffett, b Hammersely
|
0
|
AN Other, b Hammersley
|
0
|
R Nicholson, not out
|
2
|
R Austin, lbw, b C Hunt
|
6
|
Extras
|
5
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
48
21 May 2018
