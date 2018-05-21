Monday, 21 May 2018

Hunt in fine form

JAMES Hunt top scored with 116 as hosts TURVILLE PARK eased to a comfortable win at home to a below strength HENLEY ASTROS side on Sunday.

Henley Astros battled away manfully during Turville’s imposing 254-3 off 39 overs, with Hughes proving the pick of the bowlers, returning 2-37.

The Astros reply never got going against a youthful Turville attack, highlighted by wickets from teenagers Charles Henry (2-8) and Will Hammersley (2-8) and pre-teen leg-spinner Charlie Hunt (2-3) as they ended their innings on 48-8.

TURVILLE PARK

S Beardall, run out

93

J Hunt, b Hughes

116

C Beardall, c & b Hughes

21

T Wade, not out

10

W Hammersley, not out

1

Extras

15

TOTAL (3 wkts)

254

HENLEY ASTROS

D Austin, run out

2

S Heaver, c S Beardall, b C Henry

15

R Cox, b White

16

J Baker, b C Henry

1

T Barrass, lbw, b C Hunt

1

I Rechner, c Briffett, b Hammersely

0

AN Other, b Hammersley

0

R Nicholson, not out

2

R Austin, lbw, b C Hunt

6

Extras

5

TOTAL

48

