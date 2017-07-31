Pupils thank Mayor with gift of produce

PUPILS at Valley Road Primary School in Henley gave a selection of home-grown fruit and vegetables to the Mayor.

The two courgettes and bowl of strawberries were cultivated in a greenhouse which the school built in its grounds when it launched a gardening club in 2015.

They were presented to Councillor Kellie Hinton and her consort David Eggleton to thank them for supporting the project.

The Henley in Bloom committee, which the Mayor chiars, gave £250 towards seeds and equipment.

Councillor Eggleton, who runs a house clearance business, donated a bench and potting table. The club meets after school every Monday and the children have grown a range of plants, fruit, vegetables and herbs from seed, including pumpkins, basil, cacti and tomatoes.

School administrator Debbie Haig, one of several volunteers who run the club, said: “It’s fantastic for the pupils because it’s a nice relaxing bit of time out after a busy day in the classroom.

“It encourages teamwork and it’s lovely to see children of all ages working so well together. For them, it’s satisfying and educational to watch their plants grow from scratch. Kellie and David’s help has been invaluable and we are very grateful for all they’ve done.”

Councillor Hinton said: “The strawberries look particularly good and I’m sure they’ll taste as good as they look and smell.

“It’s very evident that the school has put a lot of time into this club and it’s doing great work in teaching children about where food comes from, which I hope will encourage them to keep trying new and healthy things.”

Councillor Eggleton said: “I’m so pleased to see the club is still going strong after two years. The school is still very committed and I’m sure the children get a lot from it.”