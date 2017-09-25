Year 4 pupils at Valley Road School in Henley visited two garden centres.

For their science topic about habitats, the children have been improving part of the pond area in the school grounds in order to attract wildlife.

They wrote letters in their English lessons to ask for help and knowledge and both Toad Hall and Wyevale at Playhatch garden centres invited them to visit.

Class teacher Rachel Herbert said: “Both garden centres gave us a tour of their plants section, pointing out bee and butterfly friendly plants and at Toad Hall they were able to show us pond plants too. The children asked questions and gained lots of extra knowledge.

Both garden centres very generously donated some plants to our project. We would like to thank the garden centres and specifically Jonathan from Wyevale and Martin Sheldrake, from Toad Hall [pictured with the children], for their enthusiasm and patience with the children.”