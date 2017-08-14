Wargrave & Shiplake Regatta swim 2017 results

MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s early morning open water swim events on Saturday.

The winner of the 2km swim was Matt McQuillan in a time of 25 minutes and 41 seconds, while committee member Adam Pennock came second in 26 minutes and 22 seconds.

Sophie Whitworth was the first woman and third overall in a time of 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

Hannah Young, from Wargrave, who swam the Channel in 2014, came fifth in just over 30 minutes.

Former GB rower Alex Partridge won the 1km swim in 12 minutes and 59 seconds, almost a minute faster than last year’s winning time.