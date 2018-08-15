‘Two days of fun in a field’

THIS year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta has been hailed a success despite being hit by rain.

There were showers on both days of the 151st annual event, which took place on a stretch of the River Thames between the villages on Friday and Saturday.

More than 2,500 people watched about 600 rowers competing in 365 races with classes including sculling, skiffing, punting and canoeing.

The competitors raced from Shiplake railway bridge to Ferry Lane in Wargrave.

Spectators gathered in a field at the bottom of Mill Lane, Shiplake, and watched from lawn chairs or enjoyed picnics under gazebos while those in boats moored up to cheer on the crews.

On the bank there were food and drink stalls, rowing machine competitions and children’s activities as well as a ferry service from the George and Dragon pub in Wargrave.

The finals on Saturday were judged by broadcaster Debbie McGee, the widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave. She announced the end of each race by blowing an air horn.

McGee, who first judged the event following her husband’s death in 2016, said: “Paul and I used to come and watch every year and I love it. It’s so great for the village and it’s fabulous seeing everybody come together.

“You wouldn’t get me in a boat, though — I’m happy just cheering them on from the banks. It looks pretty difficult and I’d be worried about falling in, which happened to a few crews!” Many of the competitors had taken part in previous years and rowed in a variety of costumes including superheroes, coloured wigs, grass skirts and banana suits.

This year’s winners included three-time world rowing champion Alex Partridge, of Leander Club, and David Gillard, who was part of an Imperial College Boat Club eight that won the Grand Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta in 1996. They won the gentlemen’s double-sculling skiff coxed by Freddie Middleton.

Peter Symons, honorary secretary of the regatta, said: “It went very well considering the weather as we managed to avoid the worst of the downpours.

“It inevitably deterred some people but our numbers were still healthy and the racing wasn’t disrupted.

“As always, we had lots of very close races, which shows how skilled and experienced our competitors are these days.

“The regatta is going from strength to strength and we’re very proud of it. I think of it as ‘two days of fun in a field’ and it serves as a picnic on the riverbank for the two villages.

“Because of our long history, there are families who’ve been coming for three or more generations. The canoe punting remains by far our most popular event but it’s pleasing to see that our junior events are attracting more interest than ever.

“Quite a few people fell in but there were no safety problems and that is just part of the fun!”

For the full story, results and pictures, see this week’s Henley Standard.