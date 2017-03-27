Monday, 27 March 2017

Speed device

A £200 grant towards an interactive traffic speed sign has been agreed by Wargrave Parish Council.

The council is one of eight to approve a grant for the device, which is mounted on a tripod and will be used by Thames Valley Police around Wokinhgam borough.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “Whatever area we want looking at they will put it on the list. These devices range from £2,000 upwards but this is a more up-to-date one. The police will fund the rest.”

