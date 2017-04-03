Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door

THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for a second time to build new homes on land nearby.

David Bushnell, who runs Bushnells Marina in Thameside, wants to demolish two properties, known as Meadowsweet, and a garage on land next to the marina to create two four-bedroom houses.

Each house would have a double garage, space for at least four vehicles to park and a garden and they would be accessed from Loddon Drive and Watermans Way.

Mr Bushnell says the development would have a “quality of design appropriate to its location and surroundings”.

In 2015, he applied for permission to build three three-storey houses on the site but was refused by Wokingham Borough Council after Wargrave Parish Council objected.

The borough council said the size of the houses would create “a prominent and incongruous form of development that would erode the existing spacious and verdant character and appearance of the area”.

Mr Bushnell subsequently lost an appeal. His latest application says the scale of the two houses has been influenced by the concerns raised previously as they have a smaller footprint and are not as high.

It continues: “The application site is located within a highly sustainable location within a five-minute walk of a train station and a 10-minute walk of bus connections and the various services and facilities that comprise Wargrave village centre.

“Overall, two two-storey structures of limited architectural appearance will be replaced by two well-designed, sustainable dwellings within adequately sized plots and both will contribute to improving the setting and character of this urbanised part of Wargrave.”

The Bushnell family has been running a business at the boatyard for almost 100 years. Mr Bushnell joined the company to run the repair and maintenance operation known as Bushnell Marine Services. He now owns the business with his father Paul.

Meanwhile, plans for an annexe at an historic Wargrave house have been approved by the borough council.

Dr Ann Olivarius, a lawyer, applied for permission to extend Hennerton House, off Wargrave Road, which was built in the 1800s by architect Charles Heathcote Tatham.

She withdrew a previous application after councillors said the development would be too big and urged her to come to a compromise with neighbours who had objected.

Under the new plans, the annexe will have a “semi-basement” with a physical therapy space and audio-visual room while at ground floor level there will be a bedroom, kitchen and dining room, physical therapy space and bathroom. The building will be wheelchair-accessible and connected to the main house by a glass corridor.

At a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council last month, Dr Olivarius’s architects said her family was “very close-knit” and the annexe was for a relative who needed more privacy.

They said the plans had been changed following discussions with neighbours who now broadly supported the plans.

The parish council agreed to support the application.