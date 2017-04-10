Families to remember

DESCENDANTS of the 69 servicemen and women listed on the war memorial in Wargrave have been invited to plant memorial poppy crosses on Remembrance Sunday.

The memorial in Mill Green has the names of 55 villagers who served in the First World War and 14 from the Second World War.

On Remembrance Sunday in 2015 scouts from Wargrave planted 69 poppy crosses with the names of each of the fallen, while last year the task was shared between the scouts, pupils at Piggott School in the village and residents. Richard Butler, who is organising the planting with Victoria Hermon, has already identified 11 families who could take part in this year’s service.

He said: “Victoria and I feel sure that living in the Wargrave area will be descendants of some of those named on the memorial who would like to join in and plant their own family crosses.”

To contact Mr Butler call 0118 940 3707 or email

bintumani@gmail.com or Ms Hermon on 0118 940 2230 or victoria@inverloddon.com