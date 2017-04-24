Roll up for open days

TWO village clubs will be opening their doors to new bowlers this weekend.

Wargrave Bowls Club is holding an open day at their East View Road ground on Sunday. The event will run from 11am to 3pm. Anyone interested in trying the sport will need to wear a pair of flat soled shoes. For further details contact Mike Pope on 0118 940 3533 or Mary Trussler on 0118 940 3003.

Meanwhile Shiplake Bowls Club will be hosting an open morning tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am to 12 noon at their Memorial Avenue ground. For those not able to attend there will also be an open evening on Wednesday from 5.30pm to dusk.

All equipment is provided but flat soled shoes are needed. For more information contact Clare Gutteridge on 0118 954 5808.