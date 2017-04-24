AN open day will be held at the allotments in Wargrave on Sunday, June 18 from 10am to 4pm as part of the village festival’s open gardens weekend.

Visitors will be able to talk to plot-holders and tea and cake will be served.

For more information, call Wargrave Allotments Society secretary Amy Battle on 07508 021084 or email her at amybattle@icloud.com