Leaders plea

VOLUNTEERS are needed to run the Wargrave Baby and Toddler Group.

They will take over from Sophie Martin and Ursula Nedic who will be standing down in July.

The group has been running for more than 30 years and meets at the scout hut off East View Road from 9.30am to 11am on Tuesdays during school term times.

Anyone interested should email wargravebabyand

toddler@hotmail.co.uk