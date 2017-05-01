Leaders plea

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
VOLUNTEERS are needed to run the Wargrave Baby and Toddler Group.
They will take over from Sophie Martin and Ursula Nedic who will be standing down in July.
The group has been running for more than 30 years and meets at the scout hut off East View Road from 9.30am to 11am on Tuesdays during school term times.
Anyone interested should email wargravebabyand
toddler@hotmail.co.uk
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say