Entries open for village 10km and fun run

RUNNERS are now able to enter the 35th Wargrave 10km race organised by Wargrave Runners.

The race will take place on Sunday, June 11, starting and finishing at the recreation ground in Wargrave and heading out along undulating country lanes to Crazies Hill and back.

The race attracts runners of all standards from beginners to experienced club runners with water stops manned by the local cubs and scouts.

The main race starts at 10am but before that, starting at 9.15am, there is a fun run for children. This is about a mile long in distance and takes place on the recreation ground itself.

This year’s race will be sponsored by Nuffield Gym at Piggott School and Physiocare from Twyford who are sponsoring the fun run.

All profits from the 10km and fun run are donated to a range of national and local charities. The total amount donated for 2016 was £3,600 taking the total to approximately £65,000 since the race started in 1983.

Major beneficiaries in recent years have been Cancer Research, Macmillan and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. Wargrave Runners is particularly proud to have been able to use funds from the race to fund the defibrillator which now sits on the wall of the cricket pavilion in case of emergencies on the recreation ground.

Full details of the races, including how to enter, can be found at http://wargraverunners.org.uk/wargrave-charity-10k-fun-run/