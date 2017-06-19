Camp Mohawk, a multi-functional day centre for children with special needs in Wargrave, has received a donation of £2,854 from Argofield, an online retailer based in Maidenhead specialising in children’s bedroom items and home décor. The money was raised via an automatic donation scheme on the company’s website whereby when a customer placed an order of £100 or more, a percentage was automatically given to the charity. A cheque was presented by Argofield director Richard Deamer, of Backsideans, Wargrave, and online marketing manager Casey Martin to Camp Mohawk fund-raiser Annabel Hill. Mr Deamer said: “We have continued to support Camp Mohawk as they do such fantastic work providing a safe haven for disadvantaged children and their families. Our customers can take pleasure in knowing that while they are shopping for their own children, they are helping children who are less fortunate. We hope to continue our support for the foreseeable future.”