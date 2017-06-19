Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
Monday, 19 June 2017
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
David Lewis
|
00:32:47
|
2
|
Mark Worringham
|
00:33:41
|
3
|
James Samson
|
00:34:24
|
4
|
Ben Paviour
|
00:34:29
|
5
|
Lance Nortcliff
|
00:34:31
|
6
|
Mark Booth
|
00:34:58
|
7
|
Richard Price
|
00:35:22
|
8
|
Isaac Farnworth
|
00:36:13
|
9
|
Mark Apsey
|
00:36:41
|
10
|
Enda Ward
|
00:36:51
|
11
|
Brian Blackstone
|
00:37:04
|
12
|
James Quinn
|
00:37:08
|
13
|
Andrew Poole
|
00:37:24
|
14
|
Anna Boniface
|
00:37:41
|
15
|
Andrew Smith
|
00:37:51
|
16
|
Alistair Palmer
|
00:38:08
|
17
|
Liam Proudlock
|
00:38:18
|
18
|
Chris Moseley
|
00:38:47
|
19
|
Philip Branston
|
00:38:51
|
20
|
Adrian Fadbury
|
00:39:24
|
21
|
Andrew Blenkinsop
|
00:39:38
|
22
|
Neil Hynes
|
00:39:47
|
23
|
Frederick Cutts
|
00:40:01
|
24
|
Terry Booth
|
00:40:02
|
25
|
Matt Murray
|
00:40:02
|
26
|
Ida Burrows
|
00:40:35
|
27
|
Simon Thompson
|
00:40:44
|
28
|
Andrew Miles Ford
|
00:40:50
|
29
|
Stuart Bradburn
|
00:41:06
|
30
|
Alex Mead
|
00:41:28
|
31
|
Rich Bookless
|
00:41:52
|
32
|
Matthew Puddy
|
00:41:56
|
33
|
David Breingan
|
00:42:01
|
34
|
Nick Flann
|
00:42:07
|
35
|
Kenny Heaton
|
00:42:15
|
36
|
Colin Cottell
|
00:42:28
|
37
|
Ian Crabtree
|
00:42:51
|
38
|
Robin Wise
|
00:43:08
|
39
|
Jayden Baker
|
00:43:20
|
40
|
Malcolm Woolsey
|
00:43:27
|
41
|
Stuart Barron
|
00:43:37
|
42
|
James Tarrant
|
00:43:41
|
43
|
Nick Hopper
|
00:43:46
|
44
|
Thomas Evans
|
00:43:47
|
45
|
Anthony John Doyle
|
00:44:08
|
46
|
Mary Arnold
|
00:44:09
|
47
|
Tim Barrass
|
00:44:16
|
48
|
Jonathan Miller
|
00:44:16
|
49
|
Zena Phillips
|
00:44:19
|
50
|
Mark Hermsen
|
00:44:31
|
51
|
Robert Prothero
|
00:44:33
|
52
|
Verrity Morris
|
00:44:33
|
53
|
Duncan Wild
|
00:44:34
|
54
|
Nick Hooper
|
00:44:34
|
55
|
Mark Andrew
|
00:44:51
|
56
|
Helen Pool
|
00:44:59
|
57
|
John Jackson
|
00:45:07
|
58
|
Mary Janssen
|
00:45:07
|
59
|
Matt Dent
|
00:45:11
|
60
|
Jonnie Ashby
|
00:45:13
|
61
|
Nick Harrison
|
00:45:22
|
62
|
Matthew Slingsby
|
00:45:25
|
63
|
Alan Richard
|
00:45:26
|
64
|
Dominic James
|
00:45:32
|
65
|
Lesley Whiley
|
00:45:33
|
66
|
Alexander Deacon
|
00:45:37
|
67
|
David Milnes
|
00:45:48
|
68
|
Pascal Felix
|
00:45:51
|
69
|
Andy Lancaster
|
00:45:52
|
70
|
Matthew Widdup
|
00:45:59
|
71
|
Daniel Rickett
|
00:46:02
|
72
|
Nicole Rickett
|
00:46:03
|
73
|
Phil Davey
|
00:46:06
|
74
|
Sean Sutcliffe
|
00:46:08
|
75
|
Joanne Widdup
|
00:46:12
|
76
|
Greg Homer
|
00:46:13
|
77
|
Kevin Falkey
|
00:46:13
|
78
|
Calum Fraser
|
00:46:14
|
79
|
Gary McEwan
|
00:46:21
|
80
|
David O’Flaherty
|
00:46:25
|
81
|
Jennifer Kerks
|
00:46:26
|
82
|
Terry Andrews
|
00:46:32
|
83
|
Samuel Lloyd
|
00:46:37
|
84
|
Simon Rimmer
|
00:46:37
|
85
|
James Arnold
|
00:46:42
|
86
|
Marion Loiseau
|
00:46:46
|
87
|
Laura Readings
|
00:46:47
|
88
|
Chris Lewington
|
00:46:50
|
89
|
Steve Horn
|
00:46:55
|
90
|
Tom Ellis-Jones
|
00:47:01
|
91
|
Mo Fassihinia
|
00:47:02
|
92
|
Nick Lindsley
|
00:47:03
|
93
|
Joe Blair
|
00:47:15
|
94
|
David May
|
00:47:16
|
95
|
Anneliese Tomlinson
|
00:47:21
|
96
|
Chris Ellis
|
00:47:24
|
97
|
Alan Tower
|
00:47:26
|
98
|
Emily Craggs
|
00:47:38
|
99
|
Tony Blackstone
|
00:47:48
|
100
|
Ashley Holden
|
00:47:51
|
101
|
Mark Greenfield
|
00:48:06
|
102
|
Sian Rollings
|
00:48:18
|
103
|
Jack Worsley
|
00:48:20
|
104
|
Pilar Espejo
|
00:48:26
|
105
|
Andrew Butler
|
00:48:31
|
106
|
Gillian Arnold
|
00:48:36
|
107
|
Ian Spencer
|
00:48:37
|
108
|
Gary Foreman
|
00:48:40
|
109
|
Chris Gibbons
|
00:48:41
|
110
|
Chris Belton
|
00:48:48
|
111
|
Andrew Swift
|
00:48:57
|
112
|
Nick Roberts
|
00:49:01
|
113
|
Matt Ball
|
00:49:01
|
114
|
Simon Murtagh
|
00:49:14
|
115
|
John Crouch
|
00:49:20
|
116
|
Craig Frankom
|
00:49:27
|
117
|
Sadie Charles
|
00:49:35
|
118
|
Stuart Christie
|
00:49:36
|
119
|
Rebecca Wenham
|
00:49:39
|
120
|
Mark Pocock
|
00:49:43
|
121
|
Nina Parracino
|
00:49:44
|
122
|
Philip Beard
|
00:50:06
|
123
|
George Paddison
|
00:50:07
|
124
|
Tracey Hicks
|
00:50:15
|
125
|
John Boddington
|
00:50:16
|
126
|
Florence Curtis
|
00:50:21
|
127
|
Sarah Ball
|
00:50:22
|
128
|
Redian Ohrey
|
00:50:26
|
129
|
Mark Cook
|
00:50:32
|
130
|
Sara Lopez
|
00:50:32
|
131
|
Matt James
|
00:50:37
|
132
|
David Hall
|
00:50:41
|
133
|
John Roberts
|
00:50:48
|
134
|
Andrew Noad
|
00:50:49
|
135
|
Keith Doward
|
00:50:50
|
136
|
Scott Morton
|
00:50:53
|
137
|
Nev Swift
|
00:50:58
|
138
|
Michelle Carey
|
00:51:01
|
139
|
Joe Akem-Che
|
00:51:02
|
140
|
Will Rowson
|
00:51:03
|
141
|
Thomas Gellaty
|
00:51:10
|
142
|
Pamela Brandie
|
00:51:18
|
143
|
Stephanie Smallman
|
00:51:30
|
144
|
Jason Tillen
|
00:51:31
|
145
|
Gary Stringer
|
00:51:41
|
146
|
Ian Bacon
|
00:51:54
|
147
|
Jeremy Tjebbes
|
00:51:55
|
148
|
Zia Buck
|
00:51:56
|
149
|
Sheila Marshall
|
00:51:58
|
150
|
Rebecca Worthington
|
00:52:05
|
151
|
Elena Ball
|
00:52:06
|
152
|
Tom Wright
|
00:52:13
|
153
|
Zachary Baker
|
00:52:16
|
154
|
Peter Dickenson
|
00:52:17
|
155
|
Graeme Buck
|
00:52:19
|
156
|
Martin Pennock
|
00:52:21
|
157
|
James Marshall
|
00:52:25
|
158
|
Ros Crawford
|
00:52:30
|
159
|
Michael Cowdell
|
00:52:31
|
160
|
Simon Turrell
|
00:52:52
|
161
|
Nicholas Baker
|
00:53:02
|
162
|
Jonathan Holloway
|
00:53:04
|
163
|
Huw Thomas
|
00:53:07
|
164
|
James Kiddie
|
00:53:08
|
165
|
Jenny Wilson
|
00:53:10
|
166
|
Paul Adams
|
00:53:10
|
167
|
Alex Bates
|
00:53:14
|
168
|
Alex Crowe
|
00:53:15
|
169
|
Paul Emery
|
00:53:19
|
170
|
Cherri Kersley
|
00:53:23
|
171
|
David Bullock
|
00:53:23
|
172
|
Kanya Hynes
|
00:53:25
|
173
|
Richard Smedley-Stevenson
|
00:53:32
|
174
|
Paul Keogh
|
00:53:34
|
175
|
Andrea Broughton
|
00:53:34
|
176
|
Nick Robey
|
00:53:37
|
177
|
Louise Prince
|
00:53:38
|
178
|
Bradley Pitt
|
00:53:39
|
179
|
Michael Clements
|
00:53:54
|
180
|
Brian Montague
|
00:54:03
|
181
|
Brian Lewis
|
00:54:12
|
182
|
Joanne Edwards
|
00:54:23
|
183
|
Philip Reay
|
00:54:24
|
184
|
Sally Gingell
|
00:54:27
|
185
|
Sieglinde Bauer
|
00:54:28
|
186
|
Alice Papierowski
|
00:54:29
|
187
|
Emma Theron
|
00:54:31
|
188
|
Mike Hamer
|
00:54:31
|
189
|
Rhona Southerton
|
00:54:34
|
190
|
Mark Halton
|
00:54:36
|
191
|
Paul Kelly
|
00:54:52
|
192
|
Joanne Smith
|
00:55:05
|
193
|
Jo Hall
|
00:55:06
|
194
|
Nick Michael
|
00:55:07
|
195
|
Gay Shillaker
|
00:55:08
|
196
|
Ellie Shillaker
|
00:55:08
|
197
|
David Miller
|
00:55:09
|
198
|
Sarah Miller
|
00:55:09
|
199
|
Oscar Perring
|
00:55:21
|
200
|
Ellen Thorne
|
00:55:21
|
201
|
Paul Acres
|
00:55:22
|
202
|
Nick Smith
|
00:55:27
|
203
|
Lawrie Frew
|
00:55:32
|
204
|
Christina Calderon
|
00:55:34
|
205
|
Marion Arnold
|
00:55:38
|
206
|
Nick Johnson
|
00:55:44
|
207
|
Neal Robinson
|
00:55:49
|
208
|
Eoin Sharkey
|
00:55:57
|
209
|
Russell Hern
|
00:56:01
|
210
|
Lorraine Sellwood
|
00:56:02
|
211
|
Naomi Lloyd
|
00:56:03
|
212
|
Mark Hammond
|
00:56:08
|
213
|
Stuart Crainer
|
00:56:10
|
214
|
Pauline Siddons
|
00:56:24
|
215
|
Matthew Warms
|
00:56:35
|
216
|
Aoife McDonogh
|
00:56:37
|
217
|
Geoff Watts
|
00:56:39
|
218
|
Guy Shepherd
|
00:56:54
|
219
|
Amanda Butler
|
00:56:56
|
220
|
James Cochrane
|
00:56:57
|
221
|
Monique Van Nueten
|
00:56:58
|
222
|
Caroline Nicholas
|
00:57:01
|
223
|
Steffi Gray
|
00:57:02
|
224
|
Lucy Sutcliffe
|
00:57:08
|
225
|
Steve Roddy
|
00:57:11
|
226
|
Karolina Tokarz
|
00:57:12
|
227
|
Steve Litson
|
00:57:17
|
228
|
Lucy Pedrick
|
00:57:22
|
229
|
Charlie Moss
|
00:57:28
|
230
|
Jo Ashby
|
00:57:29
|
231
|
Mark Adams
|
00:57:37
|
232
|
Salwa Boon
|
00:57:42
|
233
|
Barry O’Sullivan
|
00:57:46
|
234
|
Dave Waterman
|
00:57:47
|
235
|
Joanne Pearson
|
00:57:51
|
236
|
Mike Wenham
|
00:57:53
|
237
|
Luke Taylor
|
00:57:57
|
238
|
Ian May
|
00:58:21
|
239
|
Raminder Dhendsa
|
00:58:24
|
240
|
Tanya Sheridan
|
00:58:29
|
241
|
Rebecca Temple
|
00:58:31
|
242
|
Dave Moseley
|
00:58:36
|
243
|
Ian McKenzie
|
00:58:40
|
244
|
Ian Garnett
|
00:58:45
|
245
|
Emma Caulton
|
00:58:57
|
246
|
Helen Turner
|
00:59:04
|
247
|
Kym Jenkins
|
00:59:05
|
248
|
Isobel Jenkin
|
00:59:05
|
249
|
Joanne Jones
|
00:59:07
|
250
|
Terry Murphy
|
00:59:09
|
251
|
Julie Canning
|
00:59:09
|
252
|
Julian Borrill
|
00:59:15
|
253
|
Andrea Peart
|
00:59:18
|
254
|
Anna Prothero
|
00:59:23
|
255
|
Joanne Frew
|
00:59:27
|
256
|
Damien Woolmer
|
00:59:27
|
257
|
Elizabeth Cooke
|
00:59:30
|
258
|
Matilda Curtis
|
00:59:41
|
259
|
Ian Slaiding
|
00:59:46
|
260
|
Sophie Pindoria
|
00:59:49
|
261
|
Kate Thomas
|
00:59:51
|
262
|
Nicholas Warms
|
00:59:51
|
263
|
Rosie Ellis
|
01:00:00
|
264
|
Louise Cooke
|
01:00:00
|
265
|
Craig Henderson
|
01:00:17
|
266
|
Rachel Leverett
|
01:00:28
|
267
|
Jackie Marfleet
|
01:00:31
|
268
|
Philip White
|
01:00:50
|
269
|
Keren Milanovic
|
01:01:06
|
270
|
Karen Reilly
|
01:01:07
|
271
|
Barry Rimmer
|
01:01:15
|
272
|
Kelly Corder
|
01:01:20
|
273
|
Kirsty Parker
|
01:01:26
|
274
|
Ciaran McGrory
|
01:01:35
|
275
|
Rosemary Walles
|
01:01:41
|
276
|
Graham Marshall
|
01:01:49
|
277
|
David Pearce
|
01:01:49
|
278
|
Sarah Evans
|
01:01:50
|
279
|
Eleanor Phipps
|
01:01:52
|
280
|
Paul Bosier
|
01:01:55
|
281
|
Steven Wright
|
01:02:11
|
282
|
Andrew Young
|
01:02:14
|
283
|
Jim Bellingham
|
01:02:25
|
284
|
Neal Smith
|
01:02:35
|
285
|
Sally Harvey
|
01:02:46
|
286
|
Vanessa Boddington
|
01:02:47
|
287
|
Ravi Cautick
|
01:02:51
|
288
|
Georgia Jackson
|
01:02:53
|
289
|
Gerald Libby
|
01:02:53
|
290
|
Kali Murrell
|
01:02:56
|
291
|
Julia Mountford
|
01:03:15
|
292
|
Joe Thompson
|
01:04:01
|
293
|
Clare Rees
|
01:04:07
|
294
|
Charlotte Van Den Berghen
|
01:04:13
|
295
|
Peter Wicks
|
01:04:18
|
296
|
Shweta Saikumar
|
01:04:32
|
297
|
Jo Rippingale
|
01:04:34
|
298
|
Rebecca Hughes
|
01:04:34
|
299
|
Yvonne Brown
|
01:04:40
|
300
|
Alison Duffield
|
01:04:47
|
301
|
Julie Bagley
|
01:04:59
|
302
|
Vicki Smith
|
01:04:59
|
303
|
Roisin McMahon
|
01:05:00
|
304
|
Jennifer Eley
|
01:05:06
|
305
|
Calum Fraser
|
01:05:14
|
306
|
Guy Thomas
|
01:05:21
|
307
|
Amy Skellern
|
01:05:31
|
308
|
Clare Hickman
|
01:05:32
|
309
|
Richard Easton
|
01:05:44
|
310
|
Josephine Lung
|
01:06:13
|
311
|
Simon Lucas
|
01:06:32
|
312
|
Shaun Kemp
|
01:06:38
|
313
|
Andrew Mussett
|
01:06:57
|
314
|
Michael Southerton
|
01:07:16
|
315
|
Martin Chambers
|
01:07:36
|
316
|
Camilla Hopkinson
|
01:07:38
|
317
|
Rachel Wdjcicki
|
01:07:42
|
318
|
John Martin
|
01:07:56
|
319
|
Cecilia Csemiczky
|
01:08:00
|
320
|
Sam Bowers
|
01:08:27
|
321
|
Gill Hattey
|
01:08:50
|
322
|
Sarah Barron
|
01:09:50
|
323
|
Georgina Attwood
|
01:09:51
|
324
|
Yash Maudgil
|
01:10:25
|
325
|
Ellen Togher
|
01:10:42
|
326
|
Marlene Chapman
|
01:10:55
|
327
|
Jo Walmsley
|
01:10:58
|
328
|
Louise Pitt
|
01:11:33
|
329
|
Jacquelyn Melling
|
01:11:56
|
330
|
Gerhard Taljoard
|
01:12:03
|
331
|
Sophie Benest
|
01:12:48
|
332
|
Jaco Martinson
|
01:12:48
|
333
|
Veronica Andrew
|
01:13:08
|
334
|
Katie Perkins
|
01:13:26
|
335
|
Jo Hibbert
|
01:13:26
|
336
|
Terry Grourk
|
01:15:12
|
337
|
Sarah Morris
|
01:20:33
|
338
|
Katarzyna Moranska
|
01:21:28
|
339
|
Anjali Colbourne
|
01:21:28
|
340
|
Pat Keevil
|
01:21:28
|
341
|
Katie Brown
|
01:28:50
