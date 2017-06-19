Monday, 19 June 2017

Pos

Name

Time

1

David Lewis

00:32:47

2

Mark Worringham

00:33:41

3

James Samson

00:34:24

4

Ben Paviour

00:34:29

5

Lance Nortcliff

00:34:31

6

Mark Booth

00:34:58

7

Richard Price

00:35:22

8

Isaac Farnworth

00:36:13

9

Mark Apsey

00:36:41

10

Enda Ward

00:36:51

11

Brian Blackstone

00:37:04

12

James Quinn

00:37:08

13

Andrew Poole

00:37:24

14

Anna Boniface

00:37:41

15

Andrew Smith

00:37:51

16

Alistair Palmer

00:38:08

17

Liam Proudlock

00:38:18

18

Chris Moseley

00:38:47

19

Philip Branston

00:38:51

20

Adrian Fadbury

00:39:24

21

Andrew Blenkinsop

00:39:38

22

Neil Hynes

00:39:47

23

Frederick Cutts

00:40:01

24

Terry Booth

00:40:02

25

Matt Murray

00:40:02

26

Ida Burrows

00:40:35

27

Simon Thompson

00:40:44

28

Andrew Miles Ford

00:40:50

29

Stuart Bradburn

00:41:06

30

Alex Mead

00:41:28

31

Rich Bookless

00:41:52

32

Matthew Puddy

00:41:56

33

David Breingan

00:42:01

34

Nick Flann

00:42:07

35

Kenny Heaton

00:42:15

36

Colin Cottell

00:42:28

37

Ian Crabtree

00:42:51

38

Robin Wise

00:43:08

39

Jayden Baker

00:43:20

40

Malcolm Woolsey

00:43:27

41

Stuart Barron

00:43:37

42

James Tarrant

00:43:41

43

Nick Hopper

00:43:46

44

Thomas Evans

00:43:47

45

Anthony John Doyle

00:44:08

46

Mary Arnold

00:44:09

47

Tim Barrass

00:44:16

48

Jonathan Miller

00:44:16

49

Zena Phillips

00:44:19

50

Mark Hermsen

00:44:31

51

Robert Prothero

00:44:33

52

Verrity Morris

00:44:33

53

Duncan Wild

00:44:34

54

Nick Hooper

00:44:34

55

Mark Andrew

00:44:51

56

Helen Pool

00:44:59

57

John Jackson

00:45:07

58

Mary Janssen

00:45:07

59

Matt Dent

00:45:11

60

Jonnie Ashby

00:45:13

61

Nick Harrison

00:45:22

62

Matthew Slingsby

00:45:25

63

Alan Richard

00:45:26

64

Dominic James

00:45:32

65

Lesley Whiley

00:45:33

66

Alexander Deacon

00:45:37

67

David Milnes

00:45:48

68

Pascal Felix

00:45:51

69

Andy Lancaster

00:45:52

70

Matthew Widdup

00:45:59

71

Daniel Rickett

00:46:02

72

Nicole Rickett

00:46:03

73

Phil Davey

00:46:06

74

Sean Sutcliffe

00:46:08

75

Joanne Widdup

00:46:12

76

Greg Homer

00:46:13

77

Kevin Falkey

00:46:13

78

Calum Fraser

00:46:14

79

Gary McEwan

00:46:21

80

David O’Flaherty

00:46:25

81

Jennifer Kerks

00:46:26

82

Terry Andrews

00:46:32

83

Samuel Lloyd

00:46:37

84

Simon Rimmer

00:46:37

85

James Arnold

00:46:42

86

Marion Loiseau

00:46:46

87

Laura Readings

00:46:47

88

Chris Lewington

00:46:50

89

Steve Horn

00:46:55

90

Tom Ellis-Jones

00:47:01

91

Mo Fassihinia

00:47:02

92

Nick Lindsley

00:47:03

93

Joe Blair

00:47:15

94

David May

00:47:16

95

Anneliese Tomlinson

00:47:21

96

Chris Ellis

00:47:24

97

Alan Tower

00:47:26

98

Emily Craggs

00:47:38

99

Tony Blackstone

00:47:48

100

Ashley Holden

00:47:51

101

Mark Greenfield

00:48:06

102

Sian Rollings

00:48:18

103

Jack Worsley

00:48:20

104

Pilar Espejo

00:48:26

105

Andrew Butler

00:48:31

106

Gillian Arnold

00:48:36

107

Ian Spencer

00:48:37

108

Gary Foreman

00:48:40

109

Chris Gibbons

00:48:41

110

Chris Belton

00:48:48

111

Andrew Swift

00:48:57

112

Nick Roberts

00:49:01

113

Matt Ball

00:49:01

114

Simon Murtagh

00:49:14

115

John Crouch

00:49:20

116

Craig Frankom

00:49:27

117

Sadie Charles

00:49:35

118

Stuart Christie

00:49:36

119

Rebecca Wenham

00:49:39

120

Mark Pocock

00:49:43

121

Nina Parracino

00:49:44

122

Philip Beard

00:50:06

123

George Paddison

00:50:07

124

Tracey Hicks

00:50:15

125

John Boddington

00:50:16

126

Florence Curtis

00:50:21

127

Sarah Ball

00:50:22

128

Redian Ohrey

00:50:26

129

Mark Cook

00:50:32

130

Sara Lopez

00:50:32

131

Matt James

00:50:37

132

David Hall

00:50:41

133

John Roberts

00:50:48

134

Andrew Noad

00:50:49

135

Keith Doward

00:50:50

136

Scott Morton

00:50:53

137

Nev Swift

00:50:58

138

Michelle Carey

00:51:01

139

Joe Akem-Che

00:51:02

140

Will Rowson

00:51:03

141

Thomas Gellaty

00:51:10

142

Pamela Brandie

00:51:18

143

Stephanie Smallman

00:51:30

144

Jason Tillen

00:51:31

145

Gary Stringer

00:51:41

146

Ian Bacon

00:51:54

147

Jeremy Tjebbes

00:51:55

148

Zia Buck

00:51:56

149

Sheila Marshall

00:51:58

150

Rebecca Worthington

00:52:05

151

Elena Ball

00:52:06

152

Tom Wright

00:52:13

153

Zachary Baker

00:52:16

154

Peter Dickenson

00:52:17

155

Graeme Buck

00:52:19

156

Martin Pennock

00:52:21

157

James Marshall

00:52:25

158

Ros Crawford

00:52:30

159

Michael Cowdell

00:52:31

160

Simon Turrell

00:52:52

161

Nicholas Baker

00:53:02

162

Jonathan Holloway

00:53:04

163

Huw Thomas

00:53:07

164

James Kiddie

00:53:08

165

Jenny Wilson

00:53:10

166

Paul Adams

00:53:10

167

Alex Bates

00:53:14

168

Alex Crowe

00:53:15

169

Paul Emery

00:53:19

170

Cherri Kersley

00:53:23

171

David Bullock

00:53:23

172

Kanya Hynes

00:53:25

173

Richard Smedley-Stevenson

00:53:32

174

Paul Keogh

00:53:34

175

Andrea Broughton

00:53:34

176

Nick Robey

00:53:37

177

Louise Prince

00:53:38

178

Bradley Pitt

00:53:39

179

Michael Clements

00:53:54

180

Brian Montague

00:54:03

181

Brian Lewis

00:54:12

182

Joanne Edwards

00:54:23

183

Philip Reay

00:54:24

184

Sally Gingell

00:54:27

185

Sieglinde Bauer

00:54:28

186

Alice Papierowski

00:54:29

187

Emma Theron

00:54:31

188

Mike Hamer

00:54:31

189

Rhona Southerton

00:54:34

190

Mark Halton

00:54:36

191

Paul Kelly

00:54:52

192

Joanne Smith

00:55:05

193

Jo Hall

00:55:06

194

Nick Michael

00:55:07

195

Gay Shillaker

00:55:08

196

Ellie Shillaker

00:55:08

197

David Miller

00:55:09

198

Sarah Miller

00:55:09

199

Oscar Perring

00:55:21

200

Ellen Thorne

00:55:21

201

Paul Acres

00:55:22

202

Nick Smith

00:55:27

203

Lawrie Frew

00:55:32

204

Christina Calderon

00:55:34

205

Marion Arnold

00:55:38

206

Nick Johnson

00:55:44

207

Neal Robinson

00:55:49

208

Eoin Sharkey

00:55:57

209

Russell Hern

00:56:01

210

Lorraine Sellwood

00:56:02

211

Naomi Lloyd

00:56:03

212

Mark Hammond

00:56:08

213

Stuart Crainer

00:56:10

214

Pauline Siddons

00:56:24

215

Matthew Warms

00:56:35

216

Aoife McDonogh

00:56:37

217

Geoff Watts

00:56:39

218

Guy Shepherd

00:56:54

219

Amanda Butler

00:56:56

220

James Cochrane

00:56:57

221

Monique Van Nueten

00:56:58

222

Caroline Nicholas

00:57:01

223

Steffi Gray

00:57:02

224

Lucy Sutcliffe

00:57:08

225

Steve Roddy

00:57:11

226

Karolina Tokarz

00:57:12

227

Steve Litson

00:57:17

228

Lucy Pedrick

00:57:22

229

Charlie Moss

00:57:28

230

Jo Ashby

00:57:29

231

Mark Adams

00:57:37

232

Salwa Boon

00:57:42

233

Barry O’Sullivan

00:57:46

234

Dave Waterman

00:57:47

235

Joanne Pearson

00:57:51

236

Mike Wenham

00:57:53

237

Luke Taylor

00:57:57

238

Ian May

00:58:21

239

Raminder Dhendsa

00:58:24

240

Tanya Sheridan

00:58:29

241

Rebecca Temple

00:58:31

242

Dave Moseley

00:58:36

243

Ian McKenzie

00:58:40

244

Ian Garnett

00:58:45

245

Emma Caulton

00:58:57

246

Helen Turner

00:59:04

247

Kym Jenkins

00:59:05

248

Isobel Jenkin

00:59:05

249

Joanne Jones

00:59:07

250

Terry Murphy

00:59:09

251

Julie Canning

00:59:09

252

Julian Borrill

00:59:15

253

Andrea Peart

00:59:18

254

Anna Prothero

00:59:23

255

Joanne Frew

00:59:27

256

Damien Woolmer

00:59:27

257

Elizabeth Cooke

00:59:30

258

Matilda Curtis

00:59:41

259

Ian Slaiding

00:59:46

260

Sophie Pindoria

00:59:49

261

Kate Thomas

00:59:51

262

Nicholas Warms

00:59:51

263

Rosie Ellis

01:00:00

264

Louise Cooke

01:00:00

265

Craig Henderson

01:00:17

266

Rachel Leverett

01:00:28

267

Jackie Marfleet

01:00:31

268

Philip White

01:00:50

269

Keren Milanovic

01:01:06

270

Karen Reilly

01:01:07

271

Barry Rimmer

01:01:15

272

Kelly Corder

01:01:20

273

Kirsty Parker

01:01:26

274

Ciaran McGrory

01:01:35

275

Rosemary Walles

01:01:41

276

Graham Marshall

01:01:49

277

David Pearce

01:01:49

278

Sarah Evans

01:01:50

279

Eleanor Phipps

01:01:52

280

Paul Bosier

01:01:55

281

Steven Wright

01:02:11

282

Andrew Young

01:02:14

283

Jim Bellingham

01:02:25

284

Neal Smith

01:02:35

285

Sally Harvey

01:02:46

286

Vanessa Boddington

01:02:47

287

Ravi Cautick

01:02:51

288

Georgia Jackson

01:02:53

289

Gerald Libby

01:02:53

290

Kali Murrell

01:02:56

291

Julia Mountford

01:03:15

292

Joe Thompson

01:04:01

293

Clare Rees

01:04:07

294

Charlotte Van Den Berghen

01:04:13

295

Peter Wicks

01:04:18

296

Shweta Saikumar

01:04:32

297

Jo Rippingale

01:04:34

298

Rebecca Hughes

01:04:34

299

Yvonne Brown

01:04:40

300

Alison Duffield

01:04:47

301

Julie Bagley

01:04:59

302

Vicki Smith

01:04:59

303

Roisin McMahon

01:05:00

304

Jennifer Eley

01:05:06

305

Calum Fraser

01:05:14

306

Guy Thomas

01:05:21

307

Amy Skellern

01:05:31

308

Clare Hickman

01:05:32

309

Richard Easton

01:05:44

310

Josephine Lung

01:06:13

311

Simon Lucas

01:06:32

312

Shaun Kemp

01:06:38

313

Andrew Mussett

01:06:57

314

Michael Southerton

01:07:16

315

Martin Chambers

01:07:36

316

Camilla Hopkinson

01:07:38

317

Rachel Wdjcicki

01:07:42

318

John Martin

01:07:56

319

Cecilia Csemiczky

01:08:00

320

Sam Bowers

01:08:27

321

Gill Hattey

01:08:50

322

Sarah Barron

01:09:50

323

Georgina Attwood

01:09:51

324

Yash Maudgil

01:10:25

325

Ellen Togher

01:10:42

326

Marlene Chapman

01:10:55

327

Jo Walmsley

01:10:58

328

Louise Pitt

01:11:33

329

Jacquelyn Melling

01:11:56

330

Gerhard Taljoard

01:12:03

331

Sophie Benest

01:12:48

332

Jaco Martinson

01:12:48

333

Veronica Andrew

01:13:08

334

Katie Perkins

01:13:26

335

Jo Hibbert

01:13:26

336

Terry Grourk

01:15:12

337

Sarah Morris

01:20:33

338

Katarzyna Moranska

01:21:28

339

Anjali Colbourne

01:21:28

340

Pat Keevil

01:21:28

341

Katie Brown

01:28:50

