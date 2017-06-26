Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Monday, 26 June 2017
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Alex Warner
|
1:05:31.5
|
2
|
Joey Rossi
|
1:08:39.8
|
3
|
Andrew Morgan
|
1:10:32.1
|
4
|
Michael Weeks
|
1:12:20.0
|
5
|
Andrew Dax
|
1:13:21.3
|
6
|
Greg Holloway
|
1:14:13.6
|
7
|
Sophie Whitworth
|
1:15:35.9
|
8
|
Alistair Palmer
|
1:16:53.4
|
9
|
Duncan Wild
|
1:17:06.8
|
10
|
Freddie Leatham
|
1:17:48.7
|
11
|
Steve Brown
|
1:18:00.6
|
12
|
Jeremy Morris
|
1:18:20.9
|
13
|
Hal Stephenson
|
1:20:04.5
|
14
|
Alex Deacon
|
1:20:34.9
|
15
|
Jonathon Oliver
|
1:21:47.0
|
16
|
Melanie Hall
|
1:22:12.8
|
17
|
Iain Gerrard
|
1:22:37.1
|
18
|
Simon Leathers
|
1:22:47.0
|
19
|
Matthew Walker
|
1:23:35.4
|
20
|
Sarah Beattie
|
1:23:35.8
|
21
|
Rachel Sammes
|
1:23:36.6
|
22
|
Andrew McCarthy
|
1:23:43.7
|
23
|
Chris Moseley
|
1:23:53.8
|
24
|
Thomas Loudon
|
1:24:37.8
|
25
|
Ben Phillis
|
1:25:13.7
|
26
|
Paul Kelly
|
1:25:37.7
|
27
|
Matt Wybrow
|
1:25:46.0
|
28
|
Brendan Troy
|
1:26:26.5
|
29
|
Karl Yurkwich-Spink
|
1:27:03.4
|
30
|
Jamie Hayes
|
1:27:25.8
|
31
|
Peter Lowe
|
1:27:50.1
|
32
|
Patrick Fitzpatrick
|
1:28:16.6
|
33
|
Nathan Rodger
|
1:28:24.0
|
34
|
Ian Bacon
|
1:30:04.8
|
35
|
Benjamin Walsh
|
1:30:13.9
|
36
|
Alex Stevens
|
1:30:22.2
|
37
|
Peter Gutierrez
|
1:31:14.8
|
38
|
Nick Blades
|
1:31:42.3
|
39
|
Lee Williams
|
1:31:45.8
|
40
|
Matthew Hopkins
|
1:32:44.4
|
41
|
Sara Beazley
|
1:32:54.9
|
42
|
James Rankin
|
1:33:10.7
|
43
|
Rebecca Worthington
|
1:33:34.0
|
44
|
Sally Waterman
|
1:34:15.4
|
45
|
Paul Mason
|
1:34:26.6
|
46
|
Karen Wright
|
1:34:29.1
|
47
|
Phil Miller
|
1:34:37.5
|
48
|
Justin Watkins
|
1:35:02.9
|
49
|
Richard Satchwell
|
1:35:09.3
|
50
|
Nicky Rumsey
|
1:35:53.5
|
51
|
Martin Pennock
|
1:36:45.1
|
52
|
Wyndham Lewis
|
1:38:31.8
|
53
|
Sean Sutcliffe
|
1:38:38.2
|
54
|
Matt Bailey
|
1:38:41.3
|
55
|
James Harding
|
1:41:10.6
|
56
|
Gillian Arnold
|
1:41:11.9
|
57
|
Adrian Parsons
|
1:42:20.2
|
58
|
Mary Ann Moram
|
1:42:45.1
|
59
|
Emily Harris
|
1:44:14.1
|
60
|
Chelsea Hayes
|
1:44:57.5
|
61
|
Gordon Merritt
|
1:45:43.9
|
62
|
Kate Thomas
|
1:46:28.3
|
63
|
Ian Sutherland
|
1:48:26.8
|
64
|
Karen Reilly
|
1:48:47.1
|
65
|
Peder Christensen
|
1:51:13.7
|
66
|
Sally Gingell
|
1:51:31.4
|
67
|
Anthony Collins
|
2:02:41.0
26 June 2017
More News:
Village's 'last chance' to move under-sized and crumbling school
PLANS to relocate Goring Primary School have been ... [more]
Band celebrates 40th anniversary with outdoor concert
HUNDREDS of people attended a 40th anniversary ... [more]
Temperatures rocket as sun shines on summer fetes and
MORE than 1,000 people attended the summer fair ... [more]
POLL: Have your say