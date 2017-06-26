Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pos

Name

Time

1

Alex Warner

1:05:31.5

2

Joey Rossi

1:08:39.8

3

Andrew Morgan

1:10:32.1

4

Michael Weeks

1:12:20.0

5

Andrew Dax

1:13:21.3

6

Greg Holloway

1:14:13.6

7

Sophie Whitworth

1:15:35.9

8

Alistair Palmer

1:16:53.4

9

Duncan Wild

1:17:06.8

10

Freddie Leatham

1:17:48.7

11

Steve Brown

1:18:00.6

12

Jeremy Morris

1:18:20.9

13

Hal Stephenson

1:20:04.5

14

Alex Deacon

1:20:34.9

15

Jonathon Oliver

1:21:47.0

16

Melanie Hall

1:22:12.8

17

Iain Gerrard

1:22:37.1

18

Simon Leathers

1:22:47.0

19

Matthew Walker

1:23:35.4

20

Sarah Beattie

1:23:35.8

21

Rachel Sammes

1:23:36.6

22

Andrew McCarthy

1:23:43.7

23

Chris Moseley

1:23:53.8

24

Thomas Loudon

1:24:37.8

25

Ben Phillis

1:25:13.7

26

Paul Kelly

1:25:37.7

27

Matt Wybrow

1:25:46.0

28

Brendan Troy

1:26:26.5

29

Karl Yurkwich-Spink

1:27:03.4

30

Jamie Hayes

1:27:25.8

31

Peter Lowe

1:27:50.1

32

Patrick Fitzpatrick

1:28:16.6

33

Nathan Rodger

1:28:24.0

34

Ian Bacon

1:30:04.8

35

Benjamin Walsh

1:30:13.9

36

Alex Stevens

1:30:22.2

37

Peter Gutierrez

1:31:14.8

38

Nick Blades

1:31:42.3

39

Lee Williams

1:31:45.8

40

Matthew Hopkins

1:32:44.4

41

Sara Beazley

1:32:54.9

42

James Rankin

1:33:10.7

43

Rebecca Worthington

1:33:34.0

44

Sally Waterman

1:34:15.4

45

Paul Mason

1:34:26.6

46

Karen Wright

1:34:29.1

47

Phil Miller

1:34:37.5

48

Justin Watkins

1:35:02.9

49

Richard Satchwell

1:35:09.3

50

Nicky Rumsey

1:35:53.5

51

Martin Pennock

1:36:45.1

52

Wyndham Lewis

1:38:31.8

53

Sean Sutcliffe

1:38:38.2

54

Matt Bailey

1:38:41.3

55

James Harding

1:41:10.6

56

Gillian Arnold

1:41:11.9

57

Adrian Parsons

1:42:20.2

58

Mary Ann Moram

1:42:45.1

59

Emily Harris

1:44:14.1

60

Chelsea Hayes

1:44:57.5

61

Gordon Merritt

1:45:43.9

62

Kate Thomas

1:46:28.3

63

Ian Sutherland

1:48:26.8

64

Karen Reilly

1:48:47.1

65

Peder Christensen

1:51:13.7

66

Sally Gingell

1:51:31.4

67

Anthony Collins

2:02:41.0

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33