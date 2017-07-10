Teddy bear's picnic raises £600 for village pre-school

SCORES of children and their families attended a teddy bear’s picnic in Wargrave.

The event on Mill Green was hosted by the Wargrave Pre-School committee as part of the biennial village festival.

Children were invited to bring their own teddy bears and dress in colourful costumes for a fancy dress parade. Other attractions included a fire engine, bouncy castle, face-painting, tombola, games, stalls and a children’s entertainer.

Many families sheltered under trees as temperatures hit 30C.

Organiser Debra Hemani said: “It went amazingly well. It’s nice when it all comes together. It was the biggest fund-raiser we have done and we were lucky to have a beautiful day.”

The event made about £300, which was doubled by a Wargrave resident. Mrs Hemani said: “The pre-school is part-funded by Wokingham Borough Council but the committee does all the fund-raising events to buy equipment and pay for staff training.”