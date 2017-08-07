Driver trapped

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
Monday, 07 August 2017
THE main road through Wargrave was closed for more than two hours on Wednesday after a collision between a car and a van.
The car was flipped on to its side, trapping the elderly woman driver, in the accident outside the George and Dragon pub at about 2pm.
The woman was cut free by firefighters and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
