Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta results

RHYLVA CHALLENGE CUP (Gentlemen’s Double Sculling Skiff Race): David Gillard, Peter Lowe, Rory Copus (cox).

LADIES DOUBLE SCULLING SKIFF RACE: Amy Goodall-Smith, Caroline Simmonds, Lizzie Denham (cox).

QUARTERMAINE CHALLENGE CUP (Ladies and Gentlemen’s Double Sculling Skiff Race): Seren Moore, Peter Moore, Sara Browett (cox).

MARDON CHALLENGE CUP (Gentlemen’s Single Canadian Canoe Race): Karl Yurkwich-Spink.

BRIGHTEN CHALLENGE CUP (Ladies and Gentlemen’s Canadian Canoe Race): Belinda Corke, David Corke.

DONGOLA GRAND CHALLENGE CUP: Old Grey Goose Has Gone (Amy Karlsson, Jenna Shanks, Ben Bower, Kristofer Karlsson, Peter Brown, Karl Yurkwich-Spink).

RUTTER JACKSON TROPHY (Thames Dongola): STBC2 (Julia Frances, Louisa Reeve, Ed Couldwell, Chris Huston, Simon Berrisford, David Bushnell).

VENTURE CHALLENGE CUP (Gentlemen’s Single Punting — Handicap): Bruce Maidment.

WARGRAVE CHALLENGE CUP (Ladies Single Punting — Handicap): Christine Hillier.

LAWRENCE CHALLENGE CUP (Ladies and Gentlemen’s Double Punting — Handicap): Christine Hillier, Matthew Gordon.

GENTLEMAN’S SINGLE PUNTING IN CANOE: Andrew Pooley.

LADIES’ DOUBLE PUNTING IN CANOES: Coca Hall, Kate Hall.

DOUBLE PUNTING IN CANOES: Charlie Pooley, Andrew Pooley.

VICTOR HERMON CHALLENGE CUP (Laiess Dinghy Race): Caroline Simmonds.

RYALL CHALLENGE CUP (Boys’ and Girls’ Double Sculling Skiff Race): Meg Hearn, Ben Doyle, Harvey Doyle (cox).

VICKERMAN CHALLENGE CUP (Boys’ Double Sculling Skiff Race): Fred Gillard, Ollie Parish, Honor Parish (cox).

GIRLS’ DOUBLE SCULLING SKIFF TROPHY: Beccy Read, Jemima Prior, Arthur Prior (cox).

PINTO LEITE CHALLENGE CUP (Junior Dongola Race): The Daring Dazzling Donglers (Meg Hearn, Milly Thomas, Ben Doyle, Will Rees, Henry Lenthall, Monty Bradbury).

UNDER 12 DONGOLA RACE: Waverunners (Isabelle Kelly, Charlotte Jeary, Ollie Colvin, Freddie Meader, Charlie Thomas, Jon Colvin).

PETER GOUGH CHALLENGE CUP (U15 Dinghy Race): Oliver Spencer.

HERMON SISTERS’ SALVER (U12 Dinghy Race: Monty Brady.

SIDE BY SIDE DINGHY RACE: Monty Brady, Freddie Meader, George Brackstone (cox).

BUSHNELL TROPHY (U17 Canadian Canoe Race): Milly Thomas, Stanley Thomas.

HARDING SALVER (Veteran Gentlemen’s Double Sculling Skiff Race): David Gillard, Peter Jacobs, Rory Copus (cox).

VETERAN LADIES AND GENTLEMEN’S DOUBLE SCULLING SKIFF RACE: Judith Burne, Clive Cooper, Janice Dobbin (cox).

EASTERLING CHALLENGE CUP (Veterans’ Dongola Race): The Coffin Dodgers (Suzette Smith, Kate Robinson, Michael Smith, Dave Bucknall, Adrian Robinson, Chris Sayer).

DIANA LONG CHALLENGE CUP (Novice Status GentlemEn’s Single Punting): Charles Hudson.

NOVICE STATUS LADIES’ SINGLE PUNTING: Caroline Simmonds.

SCRATCH DONGOLA: Crew E (Electra Bruce-Smith, Jenny Arnold, Katia Loggie, Henry Guiver, Julian Pettifer, Jon Colvin).

VASSAL ADAMS TROPHY: Kristofer Karlsson.

HERMON TROPHY: King Dongola (Amanda Walden, Joanna Brown, Paul Nash, Drew McNaughton, Sunil Sha, Barnaby Brown).

JUBILEE DONGOLA: POGO (Pippa Spencer, Angus Spencer, Charlie Spencer, George Paddison, Donne Paddison, Will Paddison).

JUBILEE DONGOLA: Fancy Dress: The Heebeejeebees (Katherine Rees, Juliette Coles, Jack Rees, Daniel Coles, Stephen Rees, Simon Coles).

