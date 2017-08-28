Sixties again

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
Monday, 28 August 2017
STAFF and residents at The Mount care home in School Hill, Wargrave, are enjoying a “Sixties Month”.
They have dressed in clothes from the decade and held a “peace and love” barbecue with music from the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Beach Boys.
Later in the month there will be poetry sessions and
T-shirt tie-dying.
28 August 2017
