Monday, 28 August 2017

Sixties again

STAFF and residents at The Mount care home in School Hill, Wargrave, are enjoying a “Sixties Month”.

They have dressed in clothes from the decade and held a “peace and love” barbecue with music from the Beatles, Bob Dylan and the Beach Boys.

Later in the month there will be poetry sessions and
T-shirt tie-dying.

