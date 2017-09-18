Village sees boom in rats

RATS appear to be thriving in Wargrave.

Environmental health officers from Wokingham Borough Council are investigating complaints by residents that the rodent population is increasing.

A meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that this was caused by good breeding conditions and a “glut” of apples.

Councillor Philip Davies said: “If you get up early enough they are all over.”

Pairish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “There have always been rats in the countryside and there are going to be certain years when breeding and numbers increase. As long as there is a food source, they won’t move far.”