Village sees boom in rats

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
RATS appear to be thriving in Wargrave.
Environmental health officers from Wokingham Borough Council are investigating complaints by residents that the rodent population is increasing.
A meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that this was caused by good breeding conditions and a “glut” of apples.
Councillor Philip Davies said: “If you get up early enough they are all over.”
Pairish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “There have always been rats in the countryside and there are going to be certain years when breeding and numbers increase. As long as there is a food source, they won’t move far.”
18 September 2017
