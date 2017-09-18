Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Village sees boom in rats

RATS appear to be thriving in Wargrave.

Environmental health officers from Wokingham Borough Council are investigating complaints by residents that the rodent population is increasing.

A meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that this was caused by good breeding conditions and a “glut” of apples.

Councillor Philip Davies said: “If you get up early enough they are all over.”

Pairish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “There have always been rats in the countryside and there are going to be certain years when breeding and numbers increase. As long as there is a food source, they won’t move far.”

