Home visits by paramedics

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
PARAMEDICS are to help Wargrave surgery in a bid to help the doctors save time.
They will make home visits to patients then report back to the GPs for them to decide on appropriate treatment.
The surgery in Victoria Road hopes this will allow patients to be seen more quickly and cut down on the time doctors spend travelling.
Patients should only request a home visit if they are housebound or too ill to travel to the surgery and are asked to call before 10.30am.
