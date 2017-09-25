Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity cakes

A COFFEE morning for Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave, next Friday (September 29).

Customers are invited to donate a home-made cake for sale in the coffee shop. Sheeplands will donate £1 to the charity for every donation.

There will also be a raffle to win a “showcase” cake baked by coffee shop employee Linda Brearley, whose husband died from pancreatic cancer.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33