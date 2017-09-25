Charity cakes

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan

A COFFEE morning for Macmillan Cancer Support will be held at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave, next Friday (September 29).
Customers are invited to donate a home-made cake for sale in the coffee shop. Sheeplands will donate £1 to the charity for every donation.
There will also be a raffle to win a “showcase” cake baked by coffee shop employee Linda Brearley, whose husband died from pancreatic cancer.
