Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Literary class

WARGRAVE Words is to run a course on English literature, including Beowulf and the works of Virginia Woolf.

The five-week course will begin in November with classes on Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

There will also be a follow-up course in January.

Each five-week course costs £50. No outside reading is required.

For more information, email wargravewords@
hotmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33