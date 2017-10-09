Literary class

WARGRAVE Words is to run a course on English literature, including Beowulf and the works of Virginia Woolf.

The five-week course will begin in November with classes on Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

There will also be a follow-up course in January.

Each five-week course costs £50. No outside reading is required.

For more information, email wargravewords@

hotmail.com