Literary class

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Monday, 09 October 2017
WARGRAVE Words is to run a course on English literature, including Beowulf and the works of Virginia Woolf.
The five-week course will begin in November with classes on Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
There will also be a follow-up course in January.
Each five-week course costs £50. No outside reading is required.
For more information, email wargravewords@
hotmail.com
09 October 2017
More News:
Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at ... [more]
Residents urged to oppose development in green belt
RESIDENTS of Wargrave are being urged to support ... [more]
Crucial year for fire station begins with recruitment drive
WARGRAVE fire station could still close if more ... [more]
Garden centre joins in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning
CUSTOMERS of Hare Hatch Sheeplands raised more ... [more]