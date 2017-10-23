Monday, 23 October 2017

Rat check in village

A RAT survey is being carried out in Wargrave following complaints by residents that the rodent population in the village is increasing.

Environmental health officers from Wokingham Borough Council are carrying out the work, which will include testing the animals for resistance to poison.

They can take action against any landowner found to not be dealing with an infestation.

Last month, a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that the boom in rat numbers was caused by good breeding conditions and a “glut” of apples.

