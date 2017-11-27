Trees tribute

TREES could be planted at a Wargrave nature reserve in memory of a campaigner.

The Wokingham District Veteran Tree Association wants to plant silver birches at the chalk pit, off Braybrooke Road, in memory of Penny Miller, who died in August, aged 69.

Mrs Miller founded a local Friends of the Earth group in 1987 and fought several planning applications for housing at the site before the parish council took it over.