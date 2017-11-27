Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trees tribute

TREES could be planted at a Wargrave nature reserve in memory of a campaigner.

The Wokingham District Veteran Tree Association wants to plant silver birches at the chalk pit, off Braybrooke Road, in memory of Penny Miller, who died in August, aged 69.

Mrs Miller founded a local Friends of the Earth group in 1987 and fought several planning applications for housing at the site before the parish council took it over.

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33