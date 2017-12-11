Councillors back barn conversion

COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have supported plans to convert an old barn into a family home.

James Fone has applied for planning permission to create a two-storey house at Bear Place Farm.

It would have four bedrooms, two studies, a TV room, kitchen and living area on the top floor, while the ground floor would be used for storage and as utility rooms.

A roof terrace would be accessed by an external staircase.

Mr Fone already has permission to convert the barn into a house but wants to change the roofline.

He said: “It’s my parents’ farm and I’ve been there for 37 years — it’s where I grew up.

“There is no footprint increase, no ridge height increase and a volume increase of three per cent.

“We are going to remove the shed in the background which is fairly large so the entire scheme is an 18 per cent decrease.

“We believe you can’t see this building from any other house or public highway.”

Council chairman Richard Bush said: “It already has permitted development rights. I think it’s fine. They have approval to build what is, in my opinion, not as good a design as this.”

Councillor Andrew Luckwell added: “I think it makes it look a good lot better.”

Wokingham Borough Council will make a decision later this month.