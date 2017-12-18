Special visitor

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
FATHER Christmas will visit Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave, next Saturday (December 23) from 2.30pm to 4pm.
Children will receive a gift in return for a £5 donation which will go to the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh for local charities. Visits must be booked.
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say