Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Festive library

WARGRAVE library is to host a festive celebration next Saturday (December 23) from 10am to 12.30pm.

Father Christmas will arrive at 11.30am and will be offering a small gift to children in return for £1.

An advent window will be on display at the library in Church Street.

