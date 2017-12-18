Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Toddler party

THE Wargrave Baby and Toddler Group held its Christmas party at the village scout hut on Tuesday.

Santa, one of his elves and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers were special guests at the last session of term.

All the children received a present and there were festive nibbles and refreshments.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33