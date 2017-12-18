Drivers plea

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
DRIVERS are needed by the Twyford, Wargrave and District Volunteer Centre.
The charity, which is based in Twyford, provides transport for the elderly and sick to attend hospital and doctor appointments.
All drivers are volunteers and use their own car. If you would like to help, email twadvc@yahoo.co.uk
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say