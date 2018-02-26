Candidates required

RESIDENTS are being invited to stand for election to Wokingham Borough Council.

A seat in the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward is among those to be contested at elections on May 3.

Incumbent Bob Pitts (Conservative) is standing down after moving to the Isle of Wight last year.

An information evening for potential candidates will be held at the council’s Shute End offices on Monday, March 5.

Nominees require the signatures of at least 10 people from the ward in which they wish to stand.

Nomination papers will be available. Completed papers must be received by the council by 4pm on April 6.

To book a place at the information evening, call 0118 974 6647.