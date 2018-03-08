Vicar to recite gospel at Wargrave church
Thursday, 08 March 2018
A clergyman will perform a dramatic retelling of St Mark’s Gospel at a Wargrave church.
Canon Gerald Osborne, vicar of Pewsey in Wiltshire, will recite the gospel at St Mary’s Church in Station Road on Thursday (15).
He has developed the text into a monologue with the help of TV scriptwriter Colin Heber-Percy and performs across the country.
The event, which begins at 7.30pm, is free and refreshments will be served.
