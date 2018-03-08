Thursday, 08 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Vicar to recite gospel at Wargrave church

Vicar to recite gospel at Wargrave church

A clergyman will perform a dramatic retelling of St Mark’s Gospel at a Wargrave church.

Canon Gerald Osborne, vicar of Pewsey in Wiltshire, will recite the gospel at St Mary’s Church in Station Road on Thursday (15).

He has developed the text into a monologue with the help of TV scriptwriter Colin Heber-Percy and performs across the country.

The event, which begins at 7.30pm, is free and refreshments will be served.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33