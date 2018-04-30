Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Candidates for election to Caversham, Peppard and Thames wards in Reading and Wokingham want your votes

Candidates for election to Caversham, Peppard and Thames wards in Reading and Wokingham want your votes

THREE Wargrave residents are standing for election to Wokingham Borough Council.

Graham Howe, Stuart Crainer and Yonni Wilson will contest the seat for the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward at the election on May 3.

Incumbent Bob Pitts (Conservative) is standing down after moving to the Isle of Wight last year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33