Candidates for election to Caversham, Peppard and Thames wards in Reading and Wokingham want your votes

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
THREE Wargrave residents are standing for election to Wokingham Borough Council.
Graham Howe, Stuart Crainer and Yonni Wilson will contest the seat for the Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe ward at the election on May 3.
Incumbent Bob Pitts (Conservative) is standing down after moving to the Isle of Wight last year.
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say