Art sale for veterans

A GALLERY run by a Wargrave man is selling artwork made by war veterans to raise money for charity.

Gallantry Art is an online business which sells work made exclusively by members of the armed forces. It was founded by Adam Holmes, of Blakes Road.

The gallery is donating 10 per cent of each piece sold to Combat Stress, a charity which helps former servicemen and women deal with mental health problems.

Mr Holmes said: “We chose to support Combat Stress as we felt there was a natural link between their use of art therapy for veterans and our belief that it is often the story behind the artist that makes good art great. Many of our artists have come through one of the charity’s programmes.”