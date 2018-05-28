Royal wedding fun

DOZENS of people attended a party at the garden centre to celebrate the royal wedding.

Customers wore Union flag hats and waved flags as they watched the ceremony on big screens and tables were set out with decorations, cakes and Prosecco.

There were activities for children such as making bunting, flags and hats, face-painting and a colouring competition.

Owner Rob Scott (right) joined in the fun by wearing a crown for the day.