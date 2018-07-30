Monday, 30 July 2018

Tree on line

RAIL users were delayed after a tree fell on the Henley Branch Line in Wargrave.

Services on the line between Henley and Twyford were postponed or cancelled after the blockage was reported at about 7.45am on Thursday last week.

Workmen with chainsaws cleared the tree and the normal timetable was resumed at about 10am.

