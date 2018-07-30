Tree on line

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
Monday, 30 July 2018
RAIL users were delayed after a tree fell on the Henley Branch Line in Wargrave.
Services on the line between Henley and Twyford were postponed or cancelled after the blockage was reported at about 7.45am on Thursday last week.
Workmen with chainsaws cleared the tree and the normal timetable was resumed at about 10am.
30 July 2018
