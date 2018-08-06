Riverside ‘mansion’ rejected

PLANS for a riverside “mansion” in Wargrave have been turned down following concerns about its size.

Martin Marston wanted to demolish a property at Silvaplana, off High Street, and build the three-bedroom home with guest suites, a gym and swimming pool.

He made a similar application last year that was approved by the parish council but it was later withdrawn.

Mr Marston said the current building was “ugly” and he had tried to ensure the new home was suitable for the site, which is in the Wargrave conservation area and partly within the green belt.

But residents and councillors said that while they supported Mr Marston’s aim to redevelop the site, the proposed home was too big, would come too close to the boundaries and could affect views from the River Thames.

The plans were refused by Wokingham Borough Council, which said the proposed home was out of character with the site and would have an “unacceptable” impact on the landscape.

It added that the home would have an “overbearing and harmful relationship” on neighbouring properties.

Mr Marston said he would submit new plans.