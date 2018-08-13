Monday, 13 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Post office is re-opened

WARGRAVE post office re-opened on Friday after being closed for more than two months.

The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, shut in May because postmistress Norah Holder was in hospital.

It was due to re-open last month but this was postponed due to computer problems. Now it will operate from 9am to 1pm on weekdays.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33