Post office is re-opened

WARGRAVE post office re-opened on Friday after being closed for more than two months.

The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, shut in May because postmistress Norah Holder was in hospital.

It was due to re-open last month but this was postponed due to computer problems. Now it will operate from 9am to 1pm on weekdays.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.”