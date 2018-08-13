Post office is re-opened

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
A GOLF course could be sold to make way for ... [more]
WARGRAVE post office re-opened on Friday after being closed for more than two months.
The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, shut in May because postmistress Norah Holder was in hospital.
It was due to re-open last month but this was postponed due to computer problems. Now it will operate from 9am to 1pm on weekdays.
A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.”
