Monday, 13 August 2018

Regatta returns

THE 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta will be held today (Friday) and tomorrow.

The event, which takes place on a stretch of the River Thames off Mill Lane in Shiplake, will feature hundreds of races in classes including punting, skiffing, sculling and canoeing.

Competitors of all ages will paddle from Shiplake railway bridge to the finish line off Ferry Lane in Wargrave, where there will be a boat taking spectators to the regatta site from the St George and Dragon pub.

A shop, bar, food tent and pizza, kebab and ice-cream vans will be on hand as well as a bouncy castle.

The regatta opens at 8am on both days and there will also be an open-water swim of the regatta course to raise funds for the event at 5.45am tomorrow. Entry costs £12 for both days or £8 for tomorrow only.

