Monday, 17 September 2018

Conversion opposed

A WARGRAVE man’s plans to convert two properties into three have been opposed by the parish council.

Chris Heath wants to demolish the single-storey extensions at Bowsey Cottage and Sunny Bank in Knowl Hill and then build a two-storey extension and raise the roof to create the three two-bedroom cottages.

He says each property would have “ample amenity space” and there would be no overlooking from one to another.

But councillors said the development would be too big and there was no justification for an extra home on the site, which is within the green belt.

Council chairman Richard Bush said the development would mean an increase in volume of at least 56 per cent, which was more than the permitted limit of 40 per cent.

He added: “I don’t see any special circumstances for a new dwelling in the green belt.”

Councillor Nick Hart added: “It seems like they are turning them into three dwellings with a triple garage to sell them off individually.”

A decision will be made by Wokingham Borough Council later this month.

