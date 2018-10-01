Monday, 01 October 2018

Closed again

WARGRAVE post office will be closed for more than two weeks next month.

The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, will be shut from Monday, October 8 to October 23. The shop will remain open.

The post office, which operates from 9am to 1pm on weekdays, was also closed for more than two months over the summer.

