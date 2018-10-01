Closed again

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
WARGRAVE post office will be closed for more than two weeks next month.
The counter at Victoria News, a convenience store in Victoria Road, will be shut from Monday, October 8 to October 23. The shop will remain open.
The post office, which operates from 9am to 1pm on weekdays, was also closed for more than two months over the summer.
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say