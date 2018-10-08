Choir concert

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
WARGRAVE Community Choir will stage a concert at St Mary’s Church in the village next Friday (October 12) from 7.30pm.
The choir will be joined by the Ukuladies of Sonning. Entry costs £5 or £3 for concessions, children free.
08 October 2018
POLL: Have your say