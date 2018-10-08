Cutting back

ROADSIDE vegetation in Wargrave will be trimmed this week because it is obscuring road signs, including one welcoming people to the village.

Parish councillor Michael Etwell said hedges and trees were overgrown.

He said: “The vegetation has just gone wild. If you are visitors coming to Wargrave and don’t have a sat-nav you will miss it.”

Photos of the worst areas, including Mumbery Hill and High Street, have been sent to Wokingham Borough Council, which has arranged for the work to be done.