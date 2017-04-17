Waste night

Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
A WOMAN who was teased at school for being “ugly” ... [more]
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
THE household waste recycling centre at Oakley Wood is now open late on Thursdays until September.
Oxfordshire County Council says the centre will be open until 8pm in addition to its normal hours of 8am to 5pm every day including Sundays.
For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/waste
17 April 2017
More News:
Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
A WOMAN who was teased at school for being “ugly” ... [more]
Car parts and asbestos found in litter clean-up
DOZENS of residents helped clean the streets of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say