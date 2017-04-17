Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Waste night

THE household waste recycling centre at Oakley Wood is now open late on Thursdays until September.

Oxfordshire County Council says the centre will be open until 8pm in addition to its normal hours of 8am to 5pm every day including Sundays.

For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/waste

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33