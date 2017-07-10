Councillors to meet waste contractor

THE problem with trade waste being left on Henley’s streets overnight could be solved next week.

Town councillors are to meet staff from Grundon, one of the two contractors which collect waste left out by shops, cafés and other businesses.

It comes after the council employed another contractor, GT Can Do, of Henley, to clear the rubbish on a temporary basis following complaints about Grundon changing from evening collections to mornings.

Councillors were concerned about the effect on the town’s night-time economy of having bags of rubbish visible to visitors and people out for the evening.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the town had looked a lot tidier since the temporary contractor was taken on.

“Residents have emailed me to say it looks a lot nicer than before but this is only a temporary fix,” he said. “We met with Grundon last week to explain what the problem was and how rubbish was being left out from 6pm then collected at 6am, which was an eyesore and a mess.

“We were told the reason for the change was down to cost. They told us the lease on the wagon they used had run out and it was not right for the job.

“There were costs involved so they stopped it. They did apologise for not telling us so we could put something in place.

“We’re hoping they will back to us with a solution at our next meeting on Monday.”