Holiday bins

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
THERE will be no bin collections in South Oxfordshire on bank holiday Monday.
All next week’s collections will take place one day later than usual, including households which normally have their bins emptied next Friday as crews will be working the next day to catch up.
For more information, visit www.southoxon.gov.uk/
services-and-advice/
recycling-rubbish-and-waste
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say