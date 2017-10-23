Halloween heavies

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
IF one in five residents of southern Oxfordshire put their Halloween pumpkins, each weighing an average of 5kg, out for collection as food waste it would amount to around 115 tonnes — enough to fill eight large bin lorries.
These figures come courtesy of the district council, which is encouraging people to recycle their pumpkins and thought you would like to know.
