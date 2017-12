WASTE collections next week will be later than usual due to the Christmas holiday.

South Oxfordshire District Council says that rubbish scheduled to be collected on Christmas Day will be picked up on Wednesday instead.

The collections due on Boxing Day, Wednesday and Thursday will be moved to December 28, 29 and 30 respectively, while the collection December 29 will now be made on Tuesday, January 2.

Garden waste customers can have their Christmas trees collected on Monday, January 15. Trees can also be dropped off at collection points at the Tree Barn in Christmas Common, Toad Hall in Fawley and the Herb Farm in Sonning Common before Sunday, January 14 or the recreation ground in Ewelme and St Leonard’s Church in Watlington before Tuesday, January 16.

Christmas trees can be taken for shredding to Mill Meadows in Henley from 10am to noon on January 6 in return for a donation to Henley in Bloom.